West 22nd w/ Grey Dugan + Blue Hour

The Paramount
Fri, 19 Jul, 8:00 pm
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Blue Hour @ 9:00 p.m.

Grey Dugan @ 9:45 p.m.

West 22nd @ 10:30 p.m. PST

all ages | doors 8pm

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Paramount.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Blue Hour, West 22nd

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

