Reflektor Live mit Jan & Koljah

Draussen im Grünen
Thu, 29 Aug, 6:30 pm
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“Pantomimen des beidseitigen Melkens einer Elefantenkuh mit den Händen.”
KRACH UND KRAWALLE AUF KONZERTEN.

Selbst die langweiligsten Konzerte werden heutzutage pflichtschuldig als “Abriss” oder “Zerstörung” bezeichnet. In Wirklichkeit gerät aber nur noc...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Draussen Im Grünen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jan Müller, Koljah

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

