Top track

Eugenio In Via Di Gioia - Portami

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Un concerto degli Eugenio in Via Di Gioia | Milano

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco
Mon, 29 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€30.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eugenio In Via Di Gioia - Portami
Got a code?

About

Lunedì 29 luglio gli Eugenio in Via di Gioia dal vivo sul palco del Castello Sforzesco di Milano.

Dopo 10 anni insieme, 4 dischi all'attivo e tour ovunque sold out, gli Eugenio in Via Di Gioia, piccolo fiore all'occhiello della scena musicale italiana, to...

Tutte le età
Presentato da IDEAS S.r.l. – I Distratti Eventi & Servizi S.r.l..

Lineup

Eugenio in Via Di Gioia

Venue

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Milan, Milan 20121, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.