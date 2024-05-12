Top track

When You're Evil - 2020 Remastered

Aurelio Voltaire, Vision Video, Then Comes Silence

The Meadows
Sun, 12 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Red Party + Saint Vitus Present:

Aurelio Voltaire, Vision Video, Then Comes Silence, Tears for the Dying and DJ Sean Templar

$20 ADV | $30 DOORS

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aurelio Voltaire, Vision Video, Then Comes Silence and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

