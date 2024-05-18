DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VHOOR nous rejoint pour trois dates européennes en mai, en passant par Milan, Londres et Paris, depuis sa première tournée avec nous en 2022. La tournée se termine le samedi 18 mai à La Marbrerie à Paris.
Né et élevé à Belo Horizonte, VHOOR est l'un des p...
