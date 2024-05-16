DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LE BRUIT QUI COURT#4 | dj set multisensoriel

Le Makeda
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMarseille
From €6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🔊 Après deux éditions réussies au Molotov, le Bruit Qui Court* investit cette fois la salle du Makeda pour un événement fort en sensation, avec derrière les platines les incontournables VAN KY & POL BAADASS du collectif PATA NEGRA, le collec***...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

