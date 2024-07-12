DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Kingsland Presents: SUMMER SLAUGHTER TOUR '24! Doors at 3PM!
Line up:
Veil of Maya
Brand of Sacrifice
Gideon
Left to Suffer
Within Destruction
Ten56
Tallah
Cabal
Brat
Local TBA
