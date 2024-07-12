Top track

Veil Of Maya - Synthwave Vegan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Summer Slaughter Tour

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 12 Jul, 2:30 pm
GigsNew York
$47.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Veil Of Maya - Synthwave Vegan
Got a code?

About

The Kingsland Presents: SUMMER SLAUGHTER TOUR '24! Doors at 3PM!

Line up:

Veil of Maya

Brand of Sacrifice

Gideon

Left to Suffer

Within Destruction

Ten56

Tallah

Cabal

Brat

Local TBA

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Veil Of Maya, Brand of Sacrifice, Gideon and 5 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.