DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The National Parks

The Lexington
Mon, 26 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

You know the feeling when the clouds part and the sun shines down on you, the rush you get when you run and jump into a lake at full speed, or the moment a gust of morning air brings new life as you step outside and look at the world around you? The Nation...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Communion ONE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The National Parks

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.