Origins: Dax J (Extended Set)

FOLD
Fri, 28 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£22

About

Monnom Black founder, Dax J returns to FOLD with an extended set on June 28th. Renowned for playing regular marathon sets in world’s most notorious techno clubs, we can’t wait to have a masterclass in uncompromising techno from the Berlin based DJ.

This is a 21+ event. (Photo I.D required)
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DAX J

Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

