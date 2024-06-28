DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Monnom Black founder, Dax J returns to FOLD with an extended set on June 28th. Renowned for playing regular marathon sets in world’s most notorious techno clubs, we can’t wait to have a masterclass in uncompromising techno from the Berlin based DJ.
____...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.