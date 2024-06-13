Top track

This Forgotten Town

The Jayhawks

PARAL·LEL 62
Thu, 13 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€35.27

About

La legendaria banda de rock alternativo, The Jayhawks, anuncia su regreso a España con una gira el próximo mes de junio. Tras tres años desde su última visita, la icónica banda estadounidense traerá su inconfundible sonido a P62 en un concierto que promete...

Los menores de 16 años pueden acceder acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por P62.
Lineup

The Jayhawks

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

