Top track

Fisher

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Camel Power Club

Oslo Hackney
Sat, 14 Jun 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fisher
Got a code?

About

Camel Power Club is a french indie act active since 2014, touring from Mexico to Eastern Europe. Reminiscent of LCD Soundsystem, it's a blend between late 60's British music and electronic textures.

Now crossing the 100 millions streams milestone, he will...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by BRAMAR RECORDS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Camel Power Club

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.