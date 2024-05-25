Top track

Jungle Cakes BBQ: Flava D, Deekline, Ed Solo

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 25 May, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

There's nothing like a Brixton Jamm terrace party to light up the flames and usher in the warmer weather. Our annual Jungle Cakes BBQ returns and you loved the outdoor vibes so much last year that we’ve extended the terrace session to a whopping seven hour...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
Lineup

7
Flava D, Deekline, Ed Solo and 7 more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open2:00 pm
800 capacity

