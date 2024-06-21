DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

23:59 x Euronight Club ° DJ HTTPS, Flawx, Jeff Bisous

Transbordeur
Fri, 21 Jun, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
From €13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

23:59 et Euronight Club débarquent en Y au Club Transbo pour fêter la musique !

Au programme de cette association de bienfaiteurs ? Le meilleur de la rave/neorave avec Dj Https, Flawx et Jeff Bisous.

Plus rapide que la fibre lorsqu’il s’agit de sortir de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 23:59 en accord avec le Transbordeur
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ HTTPS ://, Flawx

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

