Sprints + Première partie

Trabendo
Mon, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.50
About

Pas étonnant qu’ils fassent déjà grand bruit. Formés en 2019 après un concert de Savages, avec la certitude de pouvoir créer eux aussi la musique dont ils sont fans, Sprints et leur rock noisy transpirent l’assurance, évoluant entre diction post-punk, disc...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Trabendo & Caramba Culture Live
Lineup

SPRINTS

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

