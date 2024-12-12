DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sans Lactose

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 12 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€24.48
Sans Lactose, c'est deux frères qui mêlent pop nostalgique et refrains entêtants. Le projet voit le jour en 2019 après un pari sportif remporté et l'achat d'une loop machine qui permettra au duo de faire ses premiers pas en composition. S’ils aiment citer...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Cartel [BZH] présente, en accord avec Ovastand :
Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

