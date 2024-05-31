Top track

Bad Omens & Poppy - V.A.N

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VoODOO ★ LoNDON > Alt Music Party § May Event 2024

Electrowerkz
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bad Omens & Poppy - V.A.N
Got a code?

About

BOOK NOW:

UKS BIGGEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PARTY

VOODOO 💀 LONDON – MAY EVENT 2024

THE ULTIMATE ALT METAL EMO PUNK PARTY

★ MULTI FLOORS of ALT MUSIC + ENTERTAINMENT

🖤 METAL NUMETAL METALCORE GOTH CLASSIC

🖤 POP PUNK EMO ALT PARTY ANTHEMS

.

► FRIDAY 3...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Voodoo London.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

FAQs

ID ENTRY and Venue FAQs

ID ENTRY and Venue FAQs

We only accept:

> Driving licence

> A valid passport

> Foreign national ID cards

> Home office approved pass card

Photos or photocopies are not accepted.

https://electrowerkz.co.uk/faqs/

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.