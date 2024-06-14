Top track

Dustbowl Revival - Honey I Love You

Dustbowl Revival w/ special guest ZG Smith

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dustbowl Revival has always been about pushing the boundaries of what American roots music can be. After celebrating over a decade of sonic adventuring and playing thousands of shows together in ten countries and counting, the group collected a devoted fan...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dustbowl Revival, ZG SMITH

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

No matter the configuration of the room there are always seats available for those that need it.

