Buckets + Beats

Warehouse Concert Hall
Sat, 18 May, 7:30 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BUCKETS & BEATS

St. Catharines, strap in! Prepare for a night charged with electrifying house and electronic beats. Kicking off with a high-octane garage set by Mark Amboy, the energy builds towards a climactic finale with Marty Buckets spinning groovy ho...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

