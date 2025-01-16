Top track

Scared To Start

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Michael Marcagi

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Thu, 16 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Over 14s only in the standing area. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18 and seated in the balcony.

Presented by Communion ONE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michael Marcagi

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

