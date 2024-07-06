DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tanta Robba Festival 24 • BIG MAMA + TBC • DAY 3

Parco Po
Sat, 6 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsCremona
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il 6 luglio BigMama arriva al Tanta Robba. Fresca di Sanremo, la giovane rapper ha raggiunto la fama per i suoi testi schietti e la forte personalità.

Da un EP esplosivo al successo a Sanremo, passando per un discorso all'ONU contro il body shaming e il b...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Tre Società Cooperativa Sociale

Venue

Parco Po

Lungo Po Europa, 26100 Cremona Cremona, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

