Dance On Arrival w/ Elliot Schooling & Liam Palmer

The Old Fire Station
Sun, 5 May, 9:00 pm
GigsBournemouth
£17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Elliot Schooling - I Need That Music
About

Dance On Arrival - Bournemouth Weekender

Part 3...

Elliot Schooling, Liam Palmer, Paige Tomlinson + many more join us at The Old Firestation on Sunday 5th May from 9pm-3am!

FINAL TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dance On Arrival.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elliot Schooling, Liam Palmer, Paige Tomlinson

Venue

The Old Fire Station

36 Holdenhurst Rd, Boscombe, Bournemouth BH8 8AD, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
800 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.