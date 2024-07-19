DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday 19th July 2024
Signature Comedy Club E17
In association with Nice N' Spiky Comedy
Maisie Adam 'Work In Progress' + Supports TBA
Doors 19.00
Artists listed are correct at time of going to press.
In the unlikely event that a comedian needs to ca...
