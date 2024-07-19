DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maisie Adam Tour Preview + Top Supports TBA

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Fri, 19 Jul, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£18.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friday 19th July 2024

Signature Comedy Club E17

In association with Nice N' Spiky Comedy

Maisie Adam 'Work In Progress' + Supports TBA

Doors 19.00

Artists listed are correct at time of going to press.

In the unlikely event that a comedian needs to ca...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maisie Adam

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

