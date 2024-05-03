Top track

Kids in the Street

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Haunts, Decent Criminal, Julez and the Rollerz

Scribble
Fri, 3 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kids in the Street
Got a code?

About

Join The Haunts as they celebrate the release of their new six song EP, Memory Lane. Featuring musical support from both Decent Criminal and Julez & the Rollerz, this can’t miss night at Scribble will also feature tooth gems by Stardust LA, and Triple Beam...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Scribble.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.