Laura Formenti: Stand-Up Comedy a Siracusa

ARSonica
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
ComedySiracusa
€11.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DRAMA QUEEN

Un dramma lungo una vita raccontato in un esilarante monologo.

Sogni visti come fallimenti dai tuoi genitori, timidezza patologica, soldi che non bastano mai, lavori precari, letti a soppalco e amori… quale amori?

Di cosa rideremmo se non ci...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Comedy Show

Lineup

Laura Formenti

Venue

ARSonica

Via Augusto Von Platen 41, 96100 Syracuse Syracuse, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

