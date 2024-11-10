Top track

Elijah Fox - Campfires

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elijah Fox

ARCI Bellezza
Sun, 10 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elijah Fox - Campfires
Got a code?

About

ELIJAH FOX | LIVE _ MILANO

Improvised Piano Works Tour | Palestra Visconti

DOMENICA 10 NOVEMBRE 2024

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA _ H.21.30

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Chullu Agency
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Elijah Fox

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.