EMBRZ Boat Party

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
Sat, 17 Aug, 12:00 pm
DJNew York
$51.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

EMBRZ Boat Party

Sailing along the Hudson River with views of the Statue of Liberty & more.

Full service bar+food will be available on the boat. Please bring a proper credit card and photo ID for purchases.

Arrive early: Boarding starts at 11 am and dep...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91 & EMW.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 8 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

EMBRZ

Venue

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

83 North River Piers West 43nd Street and, 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Doors open12:00 pm

