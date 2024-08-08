Top track

Made in the Shade - Fool

Little Bird, Lemons

The Coast
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Little Bird is a rising indie band hailing from East Coast USA. Since forming in 2017 they’ve gained attention for their “bedroom psychedelic” genre-bending sound.

The five-piece line up consists of vocalist/guitarist James “J” Hurtt, guitar player James...

U18 Requires Parent or Guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Little Bird

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

