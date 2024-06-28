DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gabrielle Zevin presents Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow // In conversation with Antonia Angress

The Parkway Theater
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
TalkMinneapolis
From $24.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friday, June 28, 2024

6 pm Doors // 7 pm Author Appearance and Q&A

  • $27 (+taxes/fees) Individual Advance General Admission (includes admission for one plus a signed copy of Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow)
  • $37 (+taxes/fees) Advance Gener*******...
All ages
Presented by Magers & Quinn Booksellers
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

Can I purchase advance tickets in person at The Parkway?

Unfortunately, we do not have a daytime box office operation so online is the only way to purchase tickets.

