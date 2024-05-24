DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FRIDAYS

Rock Steady
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Experience the pinnacle of Friday nights at Rock Steady ATL. Elevate your weekend as DJ Flemingo sonically orchestrates an evening where Atlanta's social sophisticates come to play. Indulge in refined craft cocktails and Afro-Caribbean delicacies in the Ro...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rock Steady
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rock Steady

907 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

