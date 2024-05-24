DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dungeons and Drag

Purgatory
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
PartyNew York
$22.66
Kick off summer with DUNGEONS & DRAG ☀️ Join us for a very special one-shot adventure as the Wyrd Friends tackle their greatest foe yet… unchecked free time 🏝 This adventure will feature an abbreviated show that transitions into a beach party, complete wi...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wyrd Friends

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

