July 31st - The Lexington
137 + The Sick Man of Europe
Tickets £18 / 7:30
137 is a brand new band featuring:
Adrian Utley (Portishead)
Larry Stabbins (Jerry Dammers, Peter Brotzmann, Robert Wyatt)
Seb Rochford (Polar Bear)
Jim Barr (Portishead, Radi...
