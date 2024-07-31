DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

137 (Adrian Utley / Larry Stabbins / Seb Rochford / Jim Barr)

The Lexington
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

July 31st - The Lexington

137 + The Sick Man of Europe

Tickets £18 / 7:30

137 is a brand new band featuring:

Adrian Utley (Portishead)

Larry Stabbins (Jerry Dammers, Peter Brotzmann, Robert Wyatt)

Seb Rochford (Polar Bear)

Jim Barr (Portishead, Radi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

