Hit la Rosa + Guest

Le Molotov
Wed, 31 Jul, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hit La Rosa représente les héritiers de la Cumbia psychédélique de Los Mirlos et Los Destellos, avec des genres typiquement tropicaux et latins enveloppés d'un psychédélisme sombre. Ils présentent le côté transgressif et mystique du genre et sont l'un des...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 48 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hit La Rosa

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

