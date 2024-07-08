Top track

2345

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bucky Malone - #DERRENTHETOUR

Songbyrd
Mon, 8 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

2345
Got a code?

About

Since 2006 twenty-seven year old Virginia native Emcee Bucky Malone (affectionally known as Little Tokyo) has been on a relentless grind to bring his community to the forefront of the rap game. After the passing of his grandmother, Bucky fell into a deep d...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bucky Malone

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.