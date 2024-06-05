Top track

Yoko and the Oh No's - Love U

Yoko and the Oh No's w/ The Inbetween Days, Troigo

Sleeping Village
Wed, 5 Jun, 8:30 pm
$16.48

About

$13 Adv + Fees | 21+

Yoko and the Oh No’s are a “rock ‘n’ soul” band known for high-energy live performances, drawing inspiration from the raw, rebellious spirit of classic rock 'n' roll while infusing it with their own modern flair. Formed in 2012 by voc...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

