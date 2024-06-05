DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$13 Adv + Fees | 21+
Yoko and the Oh No’s are a “rock ‘n’ soul” band known for high-energy live performances, drawing inspiration from the raw, rebellious spirit of classic rock 'n' roll while infusing it with their own modern flair. Formed in 2012 by voc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.