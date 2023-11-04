Top track

Ski Aggu - Wahlkampftour 2023

Modernes
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
About

Der Bomber der Herzen präsentiert:

SKI AGGU

Wahlkampftour 2023

04.11.2023

Einlass 18 Uhr, Beginn 19 Uhr

Modernes /// Bremen

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Hafensänger Konzerte UG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ski Aggu

Venue

Modernes

Neustadtswall 28, 28199 Bremen, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

