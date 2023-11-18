Top track

DJADJA & DINAZ TOUR

Arkea Arena
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Plus d'un milliard de vues sur YouTube, des hits à volonté.

Cinq albums; quatre certifiés double disque platine, dont le dernier album à succès "SPLEEN" pour lequel le livestream YouTube #LIVESPLEEN a comptabilisé près d’un million de vues en trois jours...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans
Présenté par LIVE AFFAIR, en accord avec Carré Music

Lineup

Djadja & Dinaz

Venue

Arkea Arena

48-50 Avenue Jean Alfonsea, 33270 Floirac, France
Doors open8:00 pm

