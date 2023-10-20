Top track

Falling

The Sherlocks

Engine Rooms
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This is a 14+ (U16’s accompanied by an adult 18+).

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

The Sherlocks

Venue

Engine Rooms

West Quay, Harbour Parade, Southampton SO15 1GZ
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

