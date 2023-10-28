Top track

Ofenbach

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €39.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

À l’occasion de la sortie de leur premier album “I”, Ofenbach se produira au Zénith de Paris pour une date unique en Europe l’année prochaine.

Une chose est sûre, les singles d’Ofenbach ont fait le tour de la planète : "Be Mine", "Katchi", "Wasted Love"… Read more

Présenté par Allo Floride.

Ofenbach

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

