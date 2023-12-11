DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE CHRISTMAS MARTIAN - New Restoration

PhilaMOCA
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$14.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for the first-ever Philadelphia screening of the Canadian cult Christmas classic in a new restoration courtesy of Canadian International Pictures!

While out looking for a Christmas tree one winter day, siblings François (François Gosselin) and Kat...

All ages
Presented by Eric Bresler dba Cinedelphia Entertainment LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.