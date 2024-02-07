Top track

Bishopskin - Mother's Steel Bike

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bishopskin + Nina Winder-Lind + RY-GUY + Van Zon

The Hope & Ruin
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:45 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bishopskin - Mother's Steel Bike
Got a code?

About

Hidden Herd Presents is Brighton’s new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. This time, come to The Hope & Ruin for Bishopskin, Nina Winder-Lind, RY-GUY and Van Zon.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hidden Herd.

Lineup

1
Van Zon, RY-GUY, Nina Winder-Lind and 1 more

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.