Night Tales Biggest Free Party Of The Year!

Night Tales
Fri, 29 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It's the biggest free party of the year!
The perfect night to catch up with friends over christmas!
Soundtracked by our quality residents & friends with special guests announced on the night!

LIMITED TO 200 FREE TICKETS.

THE HEATED INDOOR TERRACE...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

