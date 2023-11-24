DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Momentos Alhambra: COLECTIVO PANAMERA

El Sótano
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
Selling fast
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Colectivo Panamera renueva los ritmos más queridos del otro lado del Atlántico: desde la cumbia hasta el calypso, pasando por la rumba y el carnavalito, mezclado todo ello con el rock más auténtico.

El Colectivo despliega en sus directos diversión, bailes...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

Lineup

Colectivo Panamera

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.