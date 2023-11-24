DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Colectivo Panamera renueva los ritmos más queridos del otro lado del Atlántico: desde la cumbia hasta el calypso, pasando por la rumba y el carnavalito, mezclado todo ello con el rock más auténtico.
El Colectivo despliega en sus directos diversión, bailes...
