Cowboyy

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7

About

Big Richard is back for the last gig of the year - one final knees-up with the wackiest, mathiest boys in town, Cowboyy, joined by good friends for one last festive joyride before we buckle up and brave the cold winter alone.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Richard Records.

Lineup

2
Denh Izen, paper hats, Chad and 2 more

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

