Top track

Trouble

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Big Moon

O2 Academy Oxford
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsOxford
£21.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Trouble
Got a code?

Event information

Crosstown Concerts Presents The Big Moon.

This price includes a £1.60 venue restoration levy.

This is an 8+ event (U14’s accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

The Big Moon

Venue

O2 Academy Oxford

190 Cowley Rd, Cowley, Oxford OX4 1UE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1020 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.