Nu Years Showcase

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri, 29 Dec, 6:00 pm
$15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nu Years Showcase

Feat. DJ YuWish

Depotek (koRn)

Glass Eyes (Limp Bizkit)

Solshade (Nickelback)

Mirror of Being (System of a Down)

& The Culture Of (Mudvayne)

Nu Metal/Metal/alternative

New Years Nu Metal Show. Each bands selects a nu metal band to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

