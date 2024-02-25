DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joy Oladokun

Badaboum
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L’une des voix les plus uniques et vulnérables du moment vous donne rendez-vous en concert à Paris ! Joy Oladokun sera sur la scène du Badaboum dimanche 25 février 2024.

Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Venue

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

