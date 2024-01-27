Top track

Haiku Hands

Canvas 2
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Greyline presents

Haiku Hands

Canvas 2, Manchester

27 Jan 2023

This is an 14+ event, under 18's to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Greyline.

Lineup

Haiku Hands

Venue

Canvas 2

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:00 pm

