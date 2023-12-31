DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THIRST NEW YEAR'S EVE

The Sultan Room
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
This is the most indulgent entrance into 2024. THIRST - the queer strip night you already know and love is taking over the entire Sultan Room + Turks Inn for an unforgettable night of sexy decadence!

This is a 21+ event
The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
250 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.