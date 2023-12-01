Top track

Dure Vie w/ Boys Noize, Maruwa, Vanille...

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
From €16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Second round. Après un sold out en famille le week-end dernier, on revient retourner les 2 salles de La Machine. Le monument allemand Boys Noize est notre invité d’honneur, rejoint par l’élite de la scène actuelle techno, trance, électro, bass, house and m...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Lineup

Boys Noize, Maruwa, Vanille

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

