Shameless - NYE Millenium Party

Oslo
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50
ALL THE HITS (& MISSES) FROM THE DECADE OF LIMEWIRE, POPWORLD & LINDSEY LOHAN MOVIES.

RESIDENT DJS SPINNING NOTHING BUT 00'S THROWBACKS / CONFETTI / KARAOKE IN ROOM 2 / MORE CONFETTI / T4 ON THE BEACH VISUALS / SOMEHOW EVEN MORE CONFETTI / A BLOODY LOVELY...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open9:00 pm
375 capacity

